ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar has said that it has been observed that in majority of criminal cases, police investigation is improper and substandard.

He further said that drastic improvement is needed so that criminal cases in courts can withstand the judicial scrutiny. This, he said to the participants while chairing a meeting regarding improvement in police investigation process.

The meeting was held at Supreme Court on Tuesday which was attended by retired and serving Inspectors General of police (IGPs) including Syed Masood Shah, Tariq Pervaiz, Shoukat Javed, Afzal Ali Shigri, Tariq Khosa, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Suddle, Fayaz Toru, Asad Jahangir and serving IG-Punjab Arif Nawaz, IG Sindh A.D. Khawaja, IG KP Salahuddin Mehsud, IG Balochistan Moazzam Jah and IG Islamabad Azam Taimori.

Talking on the issue of police investigation in criminal cases, the chief justice asked the participants to deliberate upon the issue and suggest ways and means to bring improvement in the system.

The CJ also constituted a committee headed by retired IG Afzal Ali Shigri which will come up with terms of reference in 15 days.

Earlier in the day, chief justice administered the oath of office to Justice Munib Akhtar, Judge High Court of Sindh, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. A ceremony in this regard was held at the Supreme Court building. Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers, law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, chief justice and other judges expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of staff member Supreme Court Mohammad Abbas who breathed his last in a road accident at D-chowk.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the members of the aggrieved family of departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The chief justice also directed that full support should be provided to the family of the departed soul.