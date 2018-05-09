Some elements influencing youth to create anarchy: COAS

Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that some elements were trying to influence the minds of our youth at this stage to create anarchy and dissatisfaction in the society.

General Bajwa also on Tuesday inaugurated work on border fencing along the Balochistan portion of Pak-Afghan border at Panjpai, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qadoos Bazinjo and Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti were also present on the occasion.

Interacting with the tribal leaders and locals on the occasion, the army chief thanked them for their full support and cooperation in fencing as well as their participation in maintaining security situation.

He said that the fencing would check cross-border movement of terrorists. However, special arrangements have been made to facilitate bilateral economic activity and legal movement in any way or through designated crossing points, he said.

The Balochistan chief minister thanked Pakistan Army and FC for working hand in glove with the provincial government to achieve a common vision of shining Balochistan.

At Quetta, the COAS attended the earth-breaking ceremony of National University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) Quetta Campus. With an estimated cost of Rs 2.63 billion, the campus spans over 30 acres and will house 550 students. Besides usual disciplines, it will also have fields pandering to specific requirements of Balochistan such as mining, water resource engineering etc.

Later, the army chief inaugurated the Quetta Safe City Project, which was held up for the last five years. It will cost Rs 2.28 billion. Upon completion, it will result in quick incremental betterment in law and order situation and make Quetta more safe and secure.

The COAS also interacted with youth from various universities of Quetta. He said that the army would wholeheartedly support the government in bringing a revolution in services, particularly in fields of education, health, electricity, water and infrastructure.

“Our aim is to ensure that Balochistan does not have to rely on any quota or special arrangement, rather people have same level of life as they can have in any other part of the country,” he added.

He said that Pakistan had rejected terrorism achieved better peace after great sacrifices by country’s armed forces backed by the whole nation. “Some elements are trying to influence the minds of our youth at this stage to create anarchy and dissatisfaction in the society. Pakistan Army will ensure the defence of the motherland in discharge of constitutional duties. It is for everyone to ensure that they abide by the law of the land and remain within the bounds of constitution, he added.

He asked the youth to take Pakistan forward through devotion, hard work and character.

