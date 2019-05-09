Share:

CHARSADDA : As Assistant Sub Inspector of police was martyred and two others injured as armed gunmen opened fire on a police mobile van in Tangi Gandherai area here on Wednesday. ASI Mohabbat Khan was martyred and two other cops Tausif and Musawar sustained wounds when their vehicle was ambushed by the gunmen. The accused managed to flee from the scene after firing. The police have started search operation to nab the culprits. According to police sources the police mobile was patrolling in the area of Gandherai located in Charsadda when it was targeted by the attackers. The shooters started indiscriminate firing on their mobile van killing ASI Mohabbat Khan on the spot. The injured policemen were identified as Toseef and Mosawar.