Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Thursday appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad in the fake bank accounts case.

Justice Muhammad Arshad Malik is scheduled to preside over the hearing of the case.

A heavy contingent of security personnel has been deployed around the court to prevent any untoward incident.

On the other hand, Zardari sent an application to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team and sought more time for appearing before it.

The application also mentioned that he was scheduled to appear before the accountability court, and therefore he could not show up in the bureau.

On May 8, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him pre-arrest bail till May 15 in the case related to illegal award of contracts to private firms.

The case is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the anti-graft watchdog after the Supreme Court forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report in the fake accounts scandal and directed it to probe money laundering of billions of rupees through fictitious bank accounts and file references.

PPP lawmaker Faryal Talpur, Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his sons, and former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai are among others being investigated in the case.

The NAB sent him a call-up notice for recording his statement on May 9 in an inquiry regarding Sindh government’s illegal award of contract to M/S Harish and company, and others.