RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday dropped charges against two convicted killers, including a lady over lack of evidences and ordered their release.

The convicted killers identified as Khizar Hayyat and Mst Ghulam Zainab were involved in axing a man to death in limits of Police Station Westridge in 2012.

Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Divisional Bench Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan Gheba and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz took up petition of Khizar Hayyat and Mst Ghulam Zainab they filed their lawyers.

In the petition, the defence council argued before the court that their clients were not involved in the murder and was implicated wrongly in a murder case by police. They said police and the prosecution could not produce substantial evidences in the case and despite of that a lower court granted them the capital punishment.

They appealed to the court to release their clients. After completing the comments of defence lawyers, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Gheba and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz suspended the death sentence of the convicts and ordered their release on lack of evidences.

The Divisional Bench also remarked that the police made fake recovery (weapon used in murder).

The Westridge Police held three accused Khizar Hayyat, Ghulam Zainab and Sikanadar Hayyat, son of Khizar Hayyat, in connection with murder of Amir Mukhtar and filed a case against them. The police had ascertained during investigation that Khizar had developed illicit relations with Ghulam Zainab, wife of Amir Mukhtar. On revealing the illicit relations, the duo killed Amir Mukhtar with a sharp axe on 16/2/2012 to hide their sin.

Police produced the killers before court of Additional and Sessions Judge who after trial convicted and awarded them death sentence.