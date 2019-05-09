Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says new visa policy is yielding positive results.

Chairing a meeting to review foreign policy challenges and progress in the desired objectives in Islamabad on Thursday, he said promotion of cultural diplomacy has brought significant improvement in tourism sector.

The Minister stressed the need for making economic diplomacy effective to bring foreign investment to the country.

He said all the Pakistani embassies have been given clear instructions for welfare of the overseas Pakistanis and immediate redressal of their problems.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Consular Section at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been digitized so that people could be fully facilitated in attestation of their documents.