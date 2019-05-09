Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday has demanded immediate termination of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

During the Senate session, PPP’s Raza Rabbani expressed anger over the governor and said that how he can even think of dividing Sindh. Imran Ismail should first resign from the governorship and then think whatever he wants, he added.

Rabbani said that Imran Ismail is behaving like he has been made chief minister of the province. No one will bear division of the Sindh, he asserted. Meanwhile, PPP leader Sherry Rehman demanded the House to summon Prime Minister Imran Khan for explanation on Ismail’s statement.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Mushahidullah said that the governor is federation’s representative and if he starts talking about division of the province, he should better leave the office.