ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has said that around 20 million people in Pakistan are blind due to various eye diseases. Out of these, 200,000 people are blind because of corneal diseases and their eyesight can be restored with Cornea transplants.

Al-Shifa Trust carries out over 800 eye transplants every year but it is a matter of concern that we do not have the trend of eye donations or good facilities for preservation of Cornea in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony after inaugurating first-ever eye bank in Pakistan, President Arif Alvi said that it is very encouraging that Al-Shifa has established state-of-the-art eye bank in collaboration with Ever sight Eye Bank, US to collect corneal donations.

He underlined the need to spread public awareness so that people start donating their eyes and urge the media and the public to take this challenge.

He said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that Al-Shifa would establish a chain of eye banks in other cities which will go a long way in providing sight to those who need it the most.

The President paid glowing tributes to the founder of the trust Lt Gen Jahan Dad Khan (Late) incumbent President of the trust Lt-Gen (retd) Hamid Javaid , its dedicated staff, Ever Sight Eye Bank, US, and its representatives Mr Colin and Mr Erik for serving humanity through the prevention and control of blindness.