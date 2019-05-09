Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday has challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as party vice president in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, PTI adopted the stance that Maryam Nawaz is ineligible to hold any political or public office as she had been sentenced by the court in corruption reference.

Appointment of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam as party vice president is contradictory to the constitution and law.

The application, filed by Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javera Zafar, stated that appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Vice President of PML-N is contrary to the constitution.

It said that Maryam Nawaz has been declared disqualified for any political or public office.

Later talking to media persons outside the Election Commission office, Maleeka Bukhari said any party position to Maryam Nawaz is violation of Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution as she is a convict.

Farrukh Habib said PTI will continue its efforts for ensuring supremacy of the constitution in the country, and it will not let anyone usurp people's rights. Kanwal Shauzab said there is a democracy in the country and no one will be allowed to violate the constitution.

Earlier, PML-N had announced major re-organisation after consultation with party leaders and supremo Nawaz Sharif. According to notification issued from London, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was appointed senior vice president of the party while Ahsan Iqbal was made general secretary.

Other party vice president included Maryam Nawaz, Abid Sher Ali, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Barjees Tashir, Darshan Lal, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad rafique, Khurram Dastagir, Mian Javed Latif, Muhammad Zubair, Mushahidullah Khan, Nelson Azeem, Pervaiz Rasheed, Raheela Durrani, Rana Tanveer and Sardar Mehtab.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was given the responsibility of president International Affairs Committee, while Noorul Hassan Tanveer was appointed general secretary International Affairs Committee.