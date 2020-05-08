Share:

ATTOCK - The health authorities in Attock on Friday revealed that as many as 28 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the district. According to District Attock Focal Person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, screening of 4215 suspected persons was carried out and 55 of them tested positive while results of as many as 308 are awaited. He said that seven COVID-19 positive patients are under treatment at various health centers while 17 other positive patients are under isolation in different quarantine centers of the district including four in Attock city while eight others are in Fatehjang and all are stable.