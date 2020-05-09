Share:

Top two football division clubs in Spain resumed individual training which has not been allowed for almost two months due to coronavirus threat.

''Under strict social distancing protocols defined by La Liga, various clubs returned to individual training today after receiving the medical all-clear,'' La Liga tweeted on Friday.

La Liga also announced that Sevilla, Villarreal, Osasuna, Leganes, and Barcelona and 7 teams from the second division league restarted training, adding that other clubs will start training tomorrow and Real Madrid will begin on Monday.

According to the COVID-19 protocol announced by La Liga, the clubs are allowed a maximum of 6 players in the field and 12 players in the facilities, while coaches are required to be at least 4 meters away.

Besides, it is recommended that footballers take a shower at home, not at the facilities when they finish training.

Teams will have the COVID-19 tests three times in 15 days before they resume group training.

The top two football divisions in Spain was suspended since March 12 due to coronavirus.

Spain reported another 229 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 1,095 more infections, as regions across the country prepare to further relax lockdown measures next week.

In total, the Spanish Health Ministry has counted nearly 223,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26,299 deaths. More than 121,700 people have been hospitalized and 131,148 have recovered from the disease.