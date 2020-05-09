Share:

Faisalabad - Faisalabad Development Authority has started One Window Counter to facilitate the citizens during current lockdown. Five booths including special booth for women have been set up to deal the work of different sections. Necessary precautionaryhave been made to prevent coronavirus. The Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz visited FDA one window counter to check the administrative and safety arrangements. Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chattha, member Governing Body Majid Hussain and other officers also accompanied him. The ADG interacted with the applicants and said that FDA was committed to serve the public. He said that FDA would play its due role for the promotion and strengthening the construction sector and restoring the one window counter services during lockdown was a part of measures being taking to facilitate the construction sector.

He informed that the one window counter would work daily from 10.00am to 2.00pm and Friday timing would be from 10.00am to 12.00 noon. He maintained that the matters relating to the transfer of properties, approval of building plans, issuance of NOCs/ clearance Certificates, extension of building construction period , commercialisation cases, applications of private housing schemes establishment, issuance of dues vouchers and matters concerning with Town Planning / Estate Management would be dealt with on one window counter. He explained that the applicants would have to get appointments in advance through telephone call on No. 041 9201515 before visiting one window counter to avoid the difficulty of long queue and waiting. He advised the applicants to come with wearing face mask and facility of sanitizer would be provided to them on the spot. He stressed upon observing the principle of keep social distance for which signs had been marked on floor outsideone window counter.

He directed the staff to provide proper information and guidance to the applicants and prompt disposal of work be ensured.