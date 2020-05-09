Share:

Bahawalpur - On the direction of Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob, Directorate of Sports and Sports Society Islamia University Bahawalpur launched the campaign to stay at home, stay safe and active. Under the campaign, university faculty, staff and students will participate in exercise and online sports competitions to maintain fitness at home. Director Sports Amjad Farooq Warraich and Advisor Sports Society Dr. Aftab Gilani are guiding the faculty and students in this regard.