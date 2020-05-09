Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that country’s support towards Afghan peace process is a manifestation of the nation’s goodwill towards the cause.

Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process on Friday.

Khalilzad called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate. “During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process were discussed,” said a press release issued by the ISPR. “Our support towards peace process is a manifestation of our goodwill towards the cause,” ISPR quoted the COAS as having said on the occasion.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, ISPR said further.