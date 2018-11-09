Share:

LAHORE - Attowala Sports Plus will organise the annual 10 kilo-metre race on November 11 at Attowala Village near Kharian (Dinga Road), Gujrat. “We are organising the race on regular basis for the last eight years to play our due role in the promotion of athletics in the country,” said a member of the organising committee of the race here on Thursday. He said that through this event, efforts are being made to motivate the youth to healthy activities and to keep them away from social evils. “The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) will be providing technical and financial assistance for the competition which will be participated by all the affiliated units of the AFP besides the students and locals of the area.” He said cash prizes will be awarded to winners of different categories.–Staff Reporter