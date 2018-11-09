Share:

The provincial authorities Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday sealed 11 illegal operation theaters and issued notices to three others in the provincial capital.

While acting on directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the provincial Health Care Commission conducted operation in the Dabgari Gardens. During the operation, 11 illegal operation theaters including a kidney transplant facility were sealed while notices were issued to three others.

Earlier, the PHC had directed the provincial authorities to launch operation against illegal organ transplant facilities in the province.

The FIA spokesman said that joint operations against such illegal operation theaters have also been launched in Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan and Hazara Division.