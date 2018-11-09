Share:

GILGIT - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake five-day visit to Gilgit Baltistan from November 17. During the visit, Bilawal Bhutto will address public gathering at Gilgit on November 18, informed PPP media house. PPP has finalised all arrangements for the public gatherings. An important party meeting was held under the headship of Vice President Jamil Ahmed for a successful gathering scheduled on November 18. The meeting members have constituted coordination committees for facilitating people willing to participate in the gathering.