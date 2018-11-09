Share:

DUDU - At least eight people including a woman died and more than two dozen others including women and children were injured in collision between passenger bus and a trailer here on Thursday.

SSP Pervaiz Umrani said that the accident took place on Indus Highway near Dadu where an over speeding Larkana-Karachi bound passenger coach rammed into a trailer moving ahead of it. As a result of accident, a woman among eight people died on the spot while 26 others including women and children were injured.

They known as, Ahmed Khan Sabrina, 25, Mohammad Aslam, 34, Asadullah Jokhio, 22, Noor Mohammad, 45, Perwaiz Khan Shaikh, 33, Ali Mohammad Umrani, 19, and Mala Jamali died on the spot.

Shasta Begum, 22, Azra KoraI, 34, Ashfak, 16, Junaid, 38, Faisal Siyal, 12, Asif Khoso, 33, Asad Khumbhar and others were injured. Dadu SSP Perwaiz Khan Umrani with police contingents rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Dadu Civil Hospital for autopsy and biopsy and later, he handed over the bodies to the heirs. The coach driver managed to escape the scene.

The police and rescue teams through their joint efforts shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital Dadu where condition of four injured people was stated to be serious.

The police impounded the coach and after registering a case against the driver at large have started investigation.