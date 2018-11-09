Share:

LAHORE - All the eight regional teams for the National T20 Cricket Cup were selected by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The teams were selected at players selection ceremony organized by the PCB, said PCB spokesman. The teams include Lahore Blues, Lahore Whites, Karachi Whites, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, FATA and Peshawar. The teams selected 14 players each to complete their set of 18 players for the tournament, he said.

All teams had picked four players each before the start of the ceremony; whereas each team had to include at least two emerging players in their squads.

“The ceremony was held in a cordial atmosphere, where the regions were represented by presidents and coaches,” he said.

“The junior and senior selection committee members assisted the regional teams to make formidable combinations for the T20 tournament,” he added. The National T20 Cup will be played from December 10 to 25 in Multan.

teams:

FATA: Usman Khan Shinwari (C), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Kashif Bhatti, Sameen Gul, Usama Mir, Mohammad Saad, Nasir Ahmed, Asad Afridi, Samiullah Jr (E), Bismillah Khan, Abbas Afridi (E), Rehan Afridi and Fazal-ur-Rehman.

ISLAMABAD: Imad Wasim (C), Shan Masood, Umar Gul, Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Junaid Khan, Abid Ali, Sohail Khan, Nauman Ali Faizan Riaz, Ali Sarfraz, Sarmad Bhatti, Ibtisam Sheikh, Arsal Sheikh (E), Shehzad Azam, Rana Ahmed and Bashir Rizwan Ali.

KARACHI WHITES: Anwar Ali (C), M Asghar, M Sami, Khurram Manzoor, Shoaib Malik, Rameez Raja Jr, Awais Zia, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasan, Fawad Alam Raza Hasan, Arshad Iqbal (E), Tabish Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Rahat Ali, Ahsan Ali, Fahad Iqbal abd Saim Ayub (E).

LAHORE BLUES: Saad Nasim (C), Aizaz Cheema, Waqas Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Nauman Anwar, Salman Ali, Agha Ehsan Adil, Raza Ali Dar, Mohammad Irfan (SLA), Zaid Alam (E), Rizwan Hussain, Imran Butt, Adnan Akmal, Bilal Khan (E), Bilawal Iqbal, Zain Abbas, Jahid Ali and Salman Fayyaz.

LAHORE WHITES: Kamran Akmal (C), Salman Butt, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz Umaid Asif, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Hassan Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Saif Badar (E), Tayyab Tahir, Naseem Shah (E), Kamran Ghulam, Umar Siddiq, Mansoor Amjad, Ali Khan, Ali Shafiq and Ali Zaryab.

MULTAN: Sohaib Maqsood (C), M Irfan, Zulfiqar Babar, Aamer Yamin, M Hafeez, Zeeshan Malik (E), Bilawal Bhatti, M Mohsin, M Irfan Khan, Imran Farhat Mohammad Imran, Gulraiz Sadaf, Ali Usman, Hasan Mohsin (E), Imran Rafiq, Hasnain Bukhari, Sadaif Mehdi and Waqar Hussain.

PESHAWAR: M Rizwan (C), Imran Khan Jr, Israrullah Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Zohaib Khan, Taj Wali, Ali Imran, Saad Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Nabi Gul (E), M Waqas Jr, Gohar Ali, Sajid Khan, M Ilyas (E), Imran Khan Sr, Raees Ahmed and Suleman Shafqat (E).

RAWALPINDI: M Aamer (C), Sohail Tanvir, M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Fahim Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, Sami Aslam, Khalid Usman, Hammad Azam, Umair Masood (E), Naved Malik, Zahid Mansoor, Nasir Nawaz (E), Yasir Ali, Jamal, Anwar Nihal and Mansoor Haider Ali (E).