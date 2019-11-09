Share:

ISLAMABAD - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) lifted the KP U-15 Squash Championship 2019 trophy at Hashim Squash Complex Peshawar on Friday. Total 38 players participated from different squash associations and departments in the event. Muhammad Hanif of CAA won the title defeating compatriot Saboor Khan 3-1 in the final, which was among others witnessed by world squash champions Qamar Zaman and Jansher Khan.

Hanif started the first game on a slow pace, but gathered momentum midway through and won the game 11-7, it was battle royal witnessed in the second game as Saboor gave his all and won the game 12-10. The third game was a one-sided affair, as Hanif took the game 11-5. The fourth game was also fought on a high note but Hanif managed to hold his nerves and won the game 11-7 to land title.

Chief Operating Officer APM/BKIAP Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest and presented the players with trophies and cash prizes. Talking to The Nation soon after the final, he reaffirmed the commitment of DG CAA towards the projection in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and congratulated the players as well as the coaches for development of young talent of Pakistan.

He further showed his resolute towards the growing of young talent of Pakistan in the sports by providing the young players with sports kits and free education on behalf of CAA. He announced that first DG CAA Squash Cup will be played next year at Peshawar and Islamabad, where top players from U-13 to U-19 will take part.

He added that PCAA is not only contributing fair share in its corporate social responsibilities in the squash but also in other sports such as cricket and ski, the ceremony was concluded with a vote of thanks to all who had contributed their share towards realization of the championship. Earlier in two tough competitions, CAA players Mohammad Hanif and Saboor outclass their opponents Yasir Khatrak and Azam Khan in the semifinals.