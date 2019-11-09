Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had destroyed the national economy.

Addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh, he said that his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari is not being allowed to have medical treatment from private doctors.

Addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh, the PPP chief said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has destroyed the national economy.

“I had pledged to support the premier if he fulfilled his promises,” he added. He further said that the government was full of ‘selected and incompetent’ people who are inhumanly treating the general masses. Not a single political party has accepted the results of the elections 2018, he went on to say.

Bilawal said that only poverty, unemployment and inflation increased during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“Our government had made all the provinces autonomous under 18th Amendment. We introduced Benazir Income Support Programme for the welfare of poverty-stricken people,” he asserted.

The PPP chief further said that he had faced difficulties in running his election campaign. “I had told the people that a ‘puppet government’ had been given charge of the country,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, he saluted the people of Muzaffargarh while addressing a gathering at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh. He appreciated the public being loyal to his party even in its troubled time. He termed the present government inefficient and unskilled to run govt affairs and failed to revive the economy. Rather he added, the government had made the poor’s lives hard.

“The govt is taking political revenge in the name of accountability. Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari has been in the jail for last five months and deprived of medical facilities. PPP govt was exemplary due to its reconciliation policy. The poor public was not in clutches of inflation. The government servants were given high increase in their salary, the businessman was easy to grow their business,” he said. However, he said, the present government has snatched all the basic rights from all sectors of life.

Former PM Syed Yusaf Raza Gillani branded the government as puppet, saying that if it remains more, it will damage Pakistan’s economy due to being inexperienced. Former foreign minister Hina Rabani Khar said that new Pakistan is not acceptable now which made the life of the common man difficult. MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, MNA Irshad Sial, MNA Malik Raza Rabani Khar, Malik Bilal Khar, Malik Mazhar Pahor were also present.