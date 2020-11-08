Share:

ATTOCK -: Second wave of COVID-19 could be fatal and people must be more careful and must follow the SOPs and wear masks while going to public places, schools or colleges. Dr Asif Niazi said this while talking to this journalist. He said that during the last three days, 19 fresh positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from different areas of Attock which is alarming, taking the toll to 32. He said as winter season is approaching, the weather is dry and because of this flu, fever and cough are common and people must be more careful in this situation. While giving details of the positive cases, he said that this includes three from Jand, one from Pindigheb, one from Fatehjang, five from Hasanabdal, six from Hazro and 16 from Attock. While replying to a question about the positive cases, he said that all are home isolated and asymptomatic. He said that during the last seven months, 632 patients recovered from this deadly disease, 21 died, screening of 21,223 individuals was carried out and the results of 1,442 suspects are awaited.