PESHAWAR - Five persons were killed and four injured during firing incident in Kaghazai area of district Kohat here on Sunday. The police said that the incident occurred in Kaghazai area during musical program at a marriage ceremony between Saturday and Sunday night that rivals opened fire and as a result five persons were killed and four injured. The injured and bodies were rushed to nearby hospital. The police did not identify the names of deceased and injured persons. The reason behind the incident was stated old enmity. Cantt Police registered the case and further investigation was underway.