PESHAWAR-The 11th Annual Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2020 Sunday started its in land journey from Peshawar after a grand show wherein hundreds of families, specially women and children turned at the Peshawar Services Club where these Vintage cars were park soon after reaching from historical Khyber Pass.

Organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) and Classic Land Rover, the ancient and unique cars from 1930 to 1970 models, including Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Mustang, MG, VW, Mini and others were part of the rally. The organizers said that this time foreign tourists were also participating in the rally. The cars came to Peshawar via Pak-Afghan Highway and the historic Bab-e-Khyber from Khyber district, followed by a colourful grand show of Vintage and Classic cars and music program arranged at the Peshawar Services Club. The families enjoyed the unique car show and the music and visited traditional food stalls setup inside. Besides enjoying the women and children have taken many selfies with the Vintage and Classic Car parked in the well-decorated Peshawar Services Club. After the grand show in Peshawar, the classic car racers from Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore left for Multan where they would join the participants of the rally from Karachi, Multan and other cities to have a grand show.

The racers from Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore would then start their journey towards the scenic Galiyat and the tourist resort Khanpur which was the final destination of the rally. The organizers said the launch of the 11th Annual Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2020 was aimed at highlighting the importance of scenic places and tourism of Pakistan to lure more tourists to the serene sites.