ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is optimistic to resolve the Afghanistan issue as the Pakistani leadership greeted US President-elect Joe Biden in his victory in elections.

After Biden’s win, President Arif Alvi congratulated the newly-elected President of the United States Joe Biden.

In a tweet, the President felicitated Joe Biden on winning the Presidential election race. He also congratulated Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

“Congratulations president-Elect Joe Biden and VP Elect @KamalaHarris. Looking forward to an improving US role towards world peace especially in Afghanistan, as well as the entire region. Pakistan looks forward to our continued long term friendship and a dignified relationship,” tweeted President Alvi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated Joe Biden and said that he looked forward to working with him to end illegal tax havens, and stealing of national wealth by corrupt leaders.

“We will continue to work with the US for peace in Afghanistan and in the region,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president, emerging victorious from a hotly-contested White House campaign that stretched days past election night, as vote tallies in several battleground states were slowed by an unprecedented surge in postal ballots, according to US media projections.

With this victory, Kamala Devi Harris, a senator and former prosecutor born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, became the first person of colour and the first person of Asian descent to become vice president in the 244-year history of the United States of America.

Biden, who has visited Pakistan both as a senator and vice-president, edged out President Donald Trump after one term in the office. In the days since voting ended, Trump has claimed a premature victory and accused Democrats were trying to steal the election. The Trump campaign is still contesting the process in several states, and said in a statement: “This election is not over.”

Pakistan seemed excited after Joe Biden’s stunning victory in the US presidential election.