Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday has said Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaaf (PTI) will emerge victorious in Gilgit Baltistan elections that will be held on coming Sunday.

Addressing a public gathering at Khaplu, the minister said problems of the region will be addressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said we have worked towards the establishment of special economic zone in the region under multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Murad Saeed said approval has also been given for upgradation of Karakoram Highway.