Share:

KARACHI - Population Welfare Department and Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan signed an MoU for the supply of contraceptives by the Population Welfare Department to working in the area of reproductive health and planning.

The MoU was signed here in the office of Sindh health minister on Monday in the supervision of Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Secretary Population Laeeq Ahmed Khan.

The MoU was signed by Abdul Rahim Amwani, in-charge of Sindh Community Programme Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan and Allahdino Ansari, Director of PPSO Population Welfare Department Sindh. The Aga Khan Health Service will provide health services in districts Sujawal, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allhayar, Badin and Matairi and at 16 centres.

The purpose of the MoU is to increase the family planning service network through private sector while the Population Welfare Department will provide contraceptive commodities free of cost to 16 family health centres and maternal and child health centres.

While speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister for health and population welfare appreciated the role of private sector in providing better health facilities.

to the people in coordination with public sector.

She emphasised upon to create awareness on the issue, maintaining that rapid growth of population might cause problem.