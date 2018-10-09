Share:

HONG KONG - Former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza called Monday for greater television coverage of women's tennis, as the game battles to recover from allegations of sexism that erupted at the US Open. The Spaniard, who is struggling to end a slump in form that has seen her slip to 15th in the world, welcomed a new five-year deal the WTA has signed with the Tennis Channel in the US which aims to boost coverage and attract more viewers to the women's game. "I think it's great, I think the more tennis we see is good," she said at the WTA Hong Kong Open as she prepared for her debut match at the tournament. "Sometimes I feel that (television) plays more men's matches, not only in the US but also in other countries, in Spain as well, and people need to see (women's tennis) in order to have their daughters play."