Pakistan conducts Ghauri missile training launch

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Monday successfully conducted Training Launch of Ghauri Missile System, said a press release from army’s media wing.

The launch was conducted by army strategic forces command and was aimed at testing the technical readiness of the missile system and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces (ASF), said the Inter Services Public Relations.

Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1300kms.

The launch was witnessed by ASF Commander Lt-Gen Muhammad Hilal Hussain, National Engineering and Scientific Commission Chairman Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, Kahuta Research Laboratories Chairman Tahir Ikram, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

The ASF commander appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the strategic forces.

The launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability, which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed their appreciation on successful launch of the missile system.

The Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three services chiefs have also congratulated the strategic forces, scientists and engineers on the accomplishment.

