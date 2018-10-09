Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sindh Ameer Allama Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government to fulfill the promise of making Pakistan a ‘state like Madina’.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the TLP leader reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan that ahead of the general elections he had made several promises including to make the country an Islamic State, asking the government to do it at the earliest.

He also demanded that Asiya Bibi, who was awarded death sentence in the blasphemy case, should be hanged forthwith. “Asiya should be hanged by keeping the international pressure aside. Many speculations would be created if the implementation of the court’s order of Asiya’s execution is delayed,” he added.

Allama Baghdadi was of the view that ‘international and Jews’ lobby is trying make clause 295-C (pertaining to blasphemy) of the constitution controversial. Imran during his election campaign had said that he stood by clause 295-C and now he should ensure the execution of blasphemer as per the constitutional clause, he said.

“The way Asiya’s lawyer had claimed that she would be released, it seemed that international forces are trying to make impact on the constitution and laws of Pakistan,” the TLP leader said. He said that trial court had convicted Asiya after founding her guilty of blasphemy as well as the upper courts also upheld her punishment.