ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) announced to conduct wheel-chair tennis coaching camp for the first time in collaboration with Sindh Tennis Association (STA) at Union Club, Karachi. The camp, which was inaugurated by Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) Secretary Ahmed Ali alogn with PTF special VP wheelchair tennis and chief organiser Khalid Rehmani, will be held on every weekend (Saturday/Sunday mornings) for the next 2 months. The wheel chair tennis department was established in early 2018 to promote tennis among the physically-challenged personnel. The camp has been organised to improve playing standards of wheel-chair tennis and special wheel chairs were imported to facilitate the players. PTF chief Salim Saifullah lauded the efforts of Khalid Rehmani and STA.