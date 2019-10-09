Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Tuesday and briefed him about the overall law and order situation in the province.

He also apprised the Party Chairman about the negligence of the federal government and the hurdles it was placing for slowing down the development pace through holding up the due share of the province in Federal divisible pool.

With regards to the upcoming Azadi March announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F), Chairman PPP observed that protest was the fundamental right of every citizen in a democratic society, and the benchmark of a thriving democracy.

The PPP therefore supports the Azadi March. He directed CM Sindh to ensure full cooperation with JUI-F for their peaceful democratic protest against the injustice of federal government. The PPP government will make all efforts to ensure the safety and security of protesters and citizens alike.

The Sindh government will coordinate with protesters to ensure that citizens can carry on their daily life while the protest is underway. Alternate routes for traffic will be arranged to ensure minimum disruption of daily life.