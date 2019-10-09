Share:

Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over a meeting of the party’s core committee today (Wednesday).

The PPP s core committee meeting will be held at Bilawal House in Karachi. During the meeting, matters pertaining to Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March will be discussed.

The meeting will devise strategy regarding the Azadi March and other political affairs. The meeting will also discuss country’s political situation and other issues.