ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the party’s strategy regarding anti-government campaign today.

The PPP chief has convened a meeting in Karachi to discuss the political situation after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Azadi (liberation) March this month.

“The PPP will discuss the situation and take a final decision. The PPP believes all the opposition parties should take a joint decision instead of solo flight,” a close aide of the PPP chief told The Nation.

This week, the PPP and the Awami National Party said the opposition was united against the government but fell short of announcing practical support to the JUI-F’s Azadi March on October 27.

They urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take a joint decision with all the opposition parties through al All Parties Conference before any anti-government campaign.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan in Islamabad to discuss the political situation.