Accountability court on Wednesday has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas for 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the hearing headed by duty judge Jawad-ul-Hassan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested to extend judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas.

The court also expressed resentment over taking selfies with PML-N leader and ordered security guards to maintain the decorum.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s daycare centre was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.