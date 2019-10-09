Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese military leadership has supported Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa apprised the leadership about the consequences of the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir if it’s not amicably resolved.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa who is currently undertaking official visit to China, called on Commander Army General Han Weiguo, People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), at the PLA’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed regional security environment including the Occupied Kashmir situation and Pakistan-China defence cooperation, said military’s media wing.

“The COAS apprised the Chinese military leadership about consequences of the ongoing situation in IOJ&K if it’s not amicably resolved for which India needs to respect UN resolutions and ensure the human rights of Kashmiris,” it said.

The Chinese military leadership supporting Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue, appreciated the sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace.

They agreed that continued unresolved Pak-India tension will have serious implications for peace and stability in the region.

“The Army Chief apprised the Chinese military leadership that Pakistan looks forward to peace but that shall not be at the cost of any compromise on principles or honour and dignity of the nation,” said the ISPR. Both the sides also discussed the developing situation in Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Both the sides agreed to enhance existing defence cooperation in line with history of mutual time-tested relationship, it added.

Earlier upon arrival at PLA HQ, the COAS was presented guard of honour.

Islamabad and Beijing enjoy close defence and strategic ties. China has become the largest arms supplier to Pakistan in recent years.

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that China is willing to keep advancing the ties between China and Pakistan and their militaries.

Xu made the remarks while meeting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The friendship between the two countries has weathered the changing international landscape and stayed rock-solid, he said.

China is willing to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen pragmatic cooperation with Pakistan in various fields and deal with risks and challenges together with Pakistan, according to Xu.

Bajwa delivered his congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and said the Pakistani military is willing to strengthen strategic communication and pragmatic cooperation with the Chinese military, so as to make contributions to safeguarding regional peace and stability.