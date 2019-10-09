Share:

Court while extending the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in drug smuggling case to 9 days ordered to present him before court on October 18.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) court took up the drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah for hearing on Wednesday.

During the course of hearing, suspect’s counsel took the plea that all the story of recovering bags or drugs from hidden boxes is fake.

The incident happened at 3:35 15 kilometers away from motorway.

This route supports our stance.

He said Rana Sanaullah view proved right after CCTV footage.

ANF Counsel said that if duty judge could hear the trial then indictment should be imposed against suspects.

Prosecutor ANF said that when they go outside they say that they are being persecuted.

Court after hearing the arguments of both sides extended the judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah to 9 days and ordered to present him before court on October 18.