Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that China, Russia and other regional countries want peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and the development in the region for which Pakistan is playing its role.

Talking to the media in Beijing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi noted that Pakistan shared its assessment and feedback of Indian Occupied Kashmir with the Chinese leadership.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the sides also discussed the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister said the Chinese leadership had been taken into confidence on all the issues with regard to facilities to the Chinese investors and entrepreneurs, and said the CPEC Authority had been established to provide all facilities to them as early as possible.

The Foreign Minister said an MoU signed between the two countries is related to the development of Gwadar Port and to make it a hub of regional trade and connectivity.

He said under another MoU, to redress water shortage in Gwadar, a desalination plant of 5000 tons of water per day would be set up by China to provide clean water to Gwadar port and the new Gwadar city.

The two countries would enhance cooperation in education sector and in this regard an MoU has been signed with Higher Education Commission for smart classrooms. Another MoU was inked to improve the lives of disabled people as they will be provided with equipment and chair.

Similarly, both the countries agreed to help each other for narcotics control and China would give equipment to Pakistan for the purpose.