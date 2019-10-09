Share:

In her criticism of the government, spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Aurangzaib has said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has been opening ‘Langar Khana’s’ instead of creating job opportunities in the country.

Maryam Aurangzaib taking to media informally in Lahore, said that the premier gavr precedents of China’s development while the Chinese government removed the poverty out of the country through establishing industries.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Nawaz Sharif promoted industries in the country which provided employment in the country and brought China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

She said that the growth rate in the PML-N government was six percent while it also spread net of roads around the country and added 11,000 megawatts of electricity in the country.

Talking to media outside the anti-drugs court in Lahore, she said that the incompetent premier has put the PML-N leadership in jails, saying Rana Sanaullah was given punishment for just being loyal accomplice of Nawaz Sharif.

She said that it is must that the country condition is not going to improve until the premier is removed adding that the PTI government was victimizing the opposition, the target of the worst political revenge, while bizarre allegations were hurled on Rana Sanaullah.

The spokesperson said that the CCTV footage of the Safe City Authority has exposed the falsity of the case against Rana. She also claimed that IMF was running the government.

She said that no any NRO had been asked for, and the incumbent government could not prove any single accusation on the PML-N leadership.

The government had made the business cases on all the leadership of the Muslim League with a nefarious agenda in mind.