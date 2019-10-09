Share:

SIALKOT - The police seized as many as 40kg (one mound) fine quality Charas (worth more than Rs80 million) from a new van during a special checking at a picket near Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Sialkot on main Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road here.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz disclosed that a Sambrial police stopped a silver coloured Every Box (ANV-817) near Sialkot EPZ. The police during search recovered 40 packets, weighing one KG each, from hidden parts of the vehicle.

Senior member District Peace Committee Zafar Malik and other senior police officials were also present.

The DPO added that accused driver Muhammad Iqbal resident of Faisalabad was bringing this big quantity of Charas from Islamabad for selling in Sialkot region’s markets. DPO said that the worth of this seized 40 KGs Charas was Rs80 million.