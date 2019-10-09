Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 65,000 residents of various villages along Sialkot Working Boundary in Pasrur tehsil have been suffering from scabies/itching diseases. Most of the scabies patients are the children, informed Deputy District Health Officer Waleed Iqbal.

He said that the number of scabies/itching patients has been on the rise these border villages. He said that the health department has sent a report to Assistant Commissioner for early remedial measures. Dr Waleed Iqbal revealed that main reason behind the rapidly spread of scabies /itching disease is that the poor people living Pasrur border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary do not build big and open houses there due to poverty, besides, not keeping ventilation in their narrow rooms. He said that even four persons sleep in a room, due to which scabies disorders are spreading rapidly.

He stressed that scabies disease has broke out in the area like an epidemic, which has become a point of grave concern for everyone.

He said that the children of these poor families, living in Pasrur border villages often do not take bath for several days due to which they could become victim of the scabies easily. He said that there is acute shortage of anti-scabies medicines with the Sialkot health department. Dr Waleed Iqbal also demanded early provision of these medicines to overcome the menace of scabies epidemic.

Meanwhile, AC Pasrur Muhammad Tayyub Tahir has taken serious notice of the critical situation. He said that he has brought the situation in the notice of the high-ups of the Punjab health Department for early remedy.

The Pasrur AC advised the people to use all preventive and safety measures to avert the scabies in border villages and even in Pasrur city areas.

OLD DASKA TEHSIL BUILDING LYING USELESS

The old building of Daska Tehsil Municipal Committee has been lying useless for after shifting of the Tehsil Complex to nearby New Judicial Complex. The huge building, having court rooms for the tehsildar, Naib Tehsildars and local magistrates, has been lying useless since long. Now this building has become a safer place for the local stray animals and addicts as no one is ready to give answer about the future of the state building.

Local rickshaw drivers have converted the building into a rickshaw parking stand by parking rickshaws there. This unattended Tehsil building is located under the nose of the Assistant Commissioner Daska offices and along the Daska City police station.

Local social religious, legal, business and political circles of Daska have repeatedly brought this miserable situation to Daska administration, but it remained in vain.

Local police, while taking advantages of this prolonged empty building, was also parking the local seized and recovered the stolen rickshaws there in and around this building.

Local lawyers said that the Daska administration had shifted the offices and courts of local Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and magistrates and revenue offices from this Tehsil building to near the New Judicial Complex in hurry, with having any proper planning for the utilization of this Tehsil building in future. Due to which , this building was speaking the volume of official negligence, in this regard.