ISLAMABAD - Turkish Red Crescent laid the foundation stone for restoring a 118-year-old historical mosque in Jhang. The Hazarat Ibrahim Mosque is located at a village named Hokran Chak in Jhang district. Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Huseyin Can, general secretary of Turkish Red Crescent, said it was a great honour to restore a historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

“Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent,” he said, referring to their assistance in the Turkish War of Independence. Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake, he added. The mosque was built by local people in 1901.However, years of neglect has weakened its structure making it dangerous for worshippers praying inside.