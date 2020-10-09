Share:

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Academy on Thursday observed the National Disaster Awareness Day to pay homage to all those who lost their lives, got injured, and displaced due to the devastating 2005 Earthquake in the country. In this connection, a ceremony of the National Disaster Awareness Day was held at the Governor’s House, to express solidarity with earthquake victims and their families.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest while Commander Pakistan Rescue Team Dr Rizwan Naseer, Rescue Officers from Headquarters and Academy, and the members of the Pakistan Rescue Team (1st United Nations INSARAG Certified Team in South Asia) attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor expressed his sorrow and grief over the demises of thousands of people who lost their lives and properties in the Earthquake, 2005.

He said:” The Oct 8, 2005 was a national disaster when we all observed helplessness as people were trapped under the collapsed structure, there was no system of search and rescue, communication system was collapsed badly, experts of search and rescue from other countries took few days to reach and assist the country.

Resultantly, a large numbers of precious lives and property were lost during the Earthquake 2005 in Pakistan.

The Governor said that every disaster was an opportunity for development and smart nations learn from the disasters.Chaudhry Sarwar recalled memories by saying “When Rescue Service was just at an initial stage and I was requested to get officers trained from UK Fire Service. I accepted the challenge and contributed to establishing the modern fire service system in the country”.

He expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of disaster response in the country due to rescue Service.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood highly appreciated the services of Rescue 1122.

He said the credit of establishment of international level Emergency Service went to Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi, who was then the Chief Minister Punjab.

Mian Khalid Mehmood congratulated Pakistan Rescue Team for becoming the United Nations

certified Team in South Asia.

Earlier, in the welcome address Pakistan Rescue Team Commander Dr Rizwan Naseer said:” After witnessing the helplessness of the people in Pakistan during Earthquake 2005, we accepted this challenge like the Ambulance & Fire Service challenges and established the first Disaster Response Team in October 2006.”

He said today instead of teams coming from other countries, Rescue 1122 could send team to other countries and involve in the training of neighboring countries.