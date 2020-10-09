Share:

ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed has said that India is enacting various laws to forcibly snatch lands from the local Kashmiris for settling Indian Hindus to change the Muslim majority into a minority in its illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he said that the Kashmiris would continue their resistance against change in the demographic composition of IOJK through issuance of domicile certificates to non-residents, construction of hundreds of thousands of houses for non-locals, massacre of youth and other human rights violations in the territory.

He expressed the resolve that this struggle would continue until the last Indian soldier leaves the IOJK.

The APHC leader said that the Kashmiri people, especially living near military camps, were forcibly evicted to create room for settlements for ex-Indian soldiers, RSS workers and non-Kashmiri labourers.

He termed these steps violation of the UN resolutions that recognized Jammu and Kashmir a disputed territory. He categorically stated that the Kashmiri people rejected all these measures, altogether.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed hailed the spirit of the Kashmiri people, and said, as always, they would make it clear to India that they did not accept its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir under any circumstances.

The APHC leader deplored the silence of the United Nations (UN) over surge in state terrorism by India in the held territory. He strongly denounced the killings of innocent youth by the Indian troops in the occupied territory.

He asked the world body to come forward and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in order to put an end to the vicious cycle of killings of innocent people in the territory.

The APHC General Secretary said India was involved in terrorism in the region, including Jammu and Kashmir. He said the global community should stand by the facts and understand the reality of India as to how its fascist government, following the Hindutva ideology, is engaged in depriving the Muslims and other minorities of their rights by resorting to illegitimate and anti-democratic measures in India and IOJK.