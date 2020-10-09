Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistan was committed to regional peace.

In a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the FM exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation and issues of common interest.

Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and United Arab Emirates had deep, historic and fraternal ties. He said millions of Pakistanis, living in UAE, had been playing their part in building and developing the UAE for decades.

The two countries fully supported each other in every difficult hour including during Covid-19 pandemic, Qureshi said and thanked the UAE Foreign Minister for taking special care of Pakistani community in UAE during Corona global epidemic challenge.

The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest, said a foreign ministry statement.

Meanwhile, Qureshi also held a telephonic conversation with Retno Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Republic of Indonesia.

The two sides exchanged views on wide ranging topics of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the United Nations, ASEAN and other multilateral fora, said a foreign ministry statement.

Congratulating Marsudi on Indonesia’s successful leadership at the UNSC during its term of presidency in August 2020, the Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of continued efforts by all to preserve peace and stability in different parts of the world.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s positive contribution in facilitation of the Afghan peace process.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing political, economic and defence ties, the Foreign Minister appreciated the growing security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He shared Pakistan’s readiness to hold the inaugural meeting of the Security Dialogue, to be held between Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Security and Law and Defence Minister of Pakistan, as soon as the COVID situation allows.

The two ministers agreed on further strengthening political relations, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges. They also agreed to remain engaged on issues of common interest, both bilateral and multilateral.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended a cordial invitation to the Indonesian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan. She accepted the invitation with thanks and agreed to visit Pakistan as soon as the Covid-19 situation stabilizes.