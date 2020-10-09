Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Com­mission (PHC) officials Thurs­day briefed National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) Lahore's Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Wing regarding Com­mission’s analysis and sugges­tions over non-parallel ser­vices charges being observed by private hospitals in Pun­jab. The briefing was given by Additional Secretary PHC Mrs Salwat Saeed, Acting Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) PHC Dr Muhammad Mushtaq and Di­rector PHC Dr Anwar Janjua. The PHC officials highlight­ed their mandate, domain and performance of the Commis­sion over the above the issue. The NAB Lahore shed light on its mission to regularise and maintain suitable rates in all private hospitals in accor­dance with the PHC proposals. The NAB officials also raised queries over grading sys­tem of hospitals and doctors, as well. It was also discussed that as per the efforts of NAB Lahore, Chughtai Lab an­nounced cutting 50% charges of corona testing for senior citizens. The PHC clarified that the Commission want­ed all private hospitals to up­load their procedural charges along with room cost on their websites and the same could be displayed on boards of ev­ery hospital. They said that cost determining of more than 100,000 procedures was a sig­nificant task while maximum work by PHC has been done in that regard.