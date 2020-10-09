Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) led by its secretary M Asif Bajwa called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at his office here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. The promotion of hockey in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was discussed during the meeting. Head coach of national hockey team Olympian Khawaja Junaid was the other member of the PHF delegation. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and PD PMU were also present on this occasion. The DG SBP said: “Hockey is our national game and its revival is among top priorities for us. The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is fully cooperating with PHF for the revival of hockey which happened to be Pakistan’s national game. We will continue to provide every possible assistance to our national game in future as well.” Aulakh said dozens of new hockey grounds with astro-turf have been built in the province, which will help in revival of hockey in the country. PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa said that the revival of hockey is a joint mission for all of us. “We will have to join hands for this great task and we are hopeful that Pakistan will regain its lost glory in hockey in near future. “We can regain our lost status in world hockey with the collaboration of SBP. Besides this, PHF will also trace fresh hockey talent through our joint efforts with the SBP.”