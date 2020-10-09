Share:

Singer, Shyraa Roy shot her latest track ‘Kamli’ in Punjab with ace Singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider. The song has been making waves on social media for since long where actors kept on sharing sneak peeks of behind the scenes, it seems like more of a classical fusion number with some Punjabi Sufi lyrics blended with it. According to the sources, Shyraa Roy who is transgender women have made up collaboration in the first time history of Pakistan with any Pakistani celebrity, we often listen that transgender women get to treat worse in our country and also gets neglected to provide opportunities but this time we are going to see a totally different thing on the screen which has been shot not less than a movie, ‘Kamli’ is not less than any short film says, Shyraa Roy. Kamli which has been directed by Sunny and produced by Nail Khan is going to be a treat to watch because it shows a great storyline of two religions and our culture of Pakistan in the most beautiful hidden locations of Punjab.