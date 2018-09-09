Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that promulgation of Right to Information Law would enable applicants to get all required information under the law.

He said the government is taking all possible steps to bring change in the lives of poor people.

He stated this during his visit to Rawalpindi Arts Council on Saturday.

Provincial Minister Information and Culture said that the govt is committed to resolve the issues of common man by initiating public welfare schemes. He said that Information Department will launch projects to update media persons about the working and achievements of government departments. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was of the view that all possible measures would be immediately adopted to rectify the issues being highlighted through media and concerned sections had been kept on alert to monitor media reports regarding public issues. He said that elaborate plan has been chalked out to keep close liaison with media persons and to seek their suggestion with regard to mitigate the sufferings of citizens. He also apprised that he will meet media persons on monthly basis while they can any time contact him on Whatsapp. The minister assured that all possible facilities would be extended to working journalists.