HAFIZABAD-A love marriage couple along with their two minor sons was slaughtered in the name of honour here Nissowal village in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police source, Sana, daughter of accused Gulzar Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Nissowal village had married Firdous, son of Muhammad Riaz, resident of Puraneki village about four years ago against the will of her father. The family was annoyed with her over the decision and they were at odds with Sana since then. Recently, conciliation was made between Sana and her father Gulzar Ahmad, but the accused nourished a grudge against his daughter and son-in-law.

The other day, Sana along with her husband Firdous and two sons - two-year-old Zain and one-year-old Hasnain visited her father house in Nissowal village. After taking dinner, they all slept. After midnight accused Gulzar Ahmad allegedly slit open their throats turn by turn with a sharp-edged chopper (toka).

After hearing the report of gruesome four murders, a police contingent headed by DPO Saifullah Khan rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindi Bhattain for autopsy. The police also arrested the accused and recovered the blood-smeared ‘toka’ from his possession.

According to Muhammad Riaz, father of Firdous deceased, the murders were committed by Gulzar Ahmad and his two brothers - Ameer and Ansar. Later, Muhammad Riaz along with other family of the deceased staged a protest at Gole Chowk Pindi Bhattian and demanded arrest of all the accused. After post-mortem, the dead bodies of the deceased were handed over to their dependants for burial.

The Jalalpur Bhattian Police have registered a case under section 302/311/147/149 PPC and 7-Anti-Terrorist Act and launched further investigation.

TWO DIED IN ACCIDENT

Two persons died in road accidents occurred here at two different places.

According to police source, 40-year-old Yousaf Masih of Sialkot Cantt was on the way to Mariamabad on a bike and when he reached near Kariala village, his bike skidded off the road and fell down. He sustained critical injuries and died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

A 17-year-old Bilal Ahmad of Pindi Bhattian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing road in Pindi Bhattian.

SPATE OF HOUSE BURGLARIES

Unidentified burglars stormed into the house of a police constable and five others in Chak Gujran village the other night and made off with gold ornaments, cash, cellphones and household articles worth Rs two million.

According to police source, a gang of burglars barged into the house of Muhammad Nazim, a constable of AJK Police in his presence and made off with 8 tolas gold ornaments and a cellphone.

The same gang intruded into the house of Khursheed Ahmad and snatched three tolas gold ornaments. They also entered the house of Tahir Mahmood and made off with 9 tolas gold ornaments and Rs225,000. The accused also intruded into the house of Rahmat Rasheed Advocate and made off with Rs10,500 and a cellphone. Similarly, the accused looted three tolas of gold ornaments and a cellphone from the house of Zulfiqar, son of Sultan and Abdul Khaliq.

The villagers have protested against the slackness and inefficiency of the police and have demanded early recovery of the booty and arrest of the accused.